Watch HBCU basketball: Jackson State at Grambling State

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

GRAMBLING, La. (CBS) -- Two games between historically Black colleges and universities' basketball teams are happening today, and you can watch them right here.

At 1:30 p.m., the Grambling State women's basketball team hosts Jackson State. 

The schools' men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.

