Watch HBCU basketball: Grambling State at Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CBS) -- It's another Saturday and we've got another basketball doubleheader that you can watch right here online.

We're streaming two games between historically Black universities' basketball teams in the player above.

Today, Alabama State hosts Grambling State at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The schools' women's teams tip off at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the men's team's tip off at 4 p.m.