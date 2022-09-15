Watch CBS News
Watch: Bryce Harper hits 100th home run as a Phillie

By Tom Dougherty

Bryce Harper joined 26 other players in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history Wednesday night when he clubbed his 100th career home run with the team. Harper crushed a 404-foot opposite-field homer in the top of the sixth off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, on a 3-2 changeup.

Harper's homer tied the game at 1-1, but catcher J.T. Realmuto quickly gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead by going back-to-back. Realmuto's homer was 420 feet. The Phils added another run in the sixth, which made it a 3-1 lead.

You can watch Harper's homer below.

Harper joins 26 other Phillies with at least 100 homers in the red pinstripes.

  • Mike Schmidt
  • Ryan Howard
  • Del Ennis
  • Pat Burrell
  • Chuck Klein
  • Chase Utley
  • Greg Luzinski
  • Cy Williams
  • Jimmy Rollins
  • Dick Allen
  • Bobby Abreu
  • Johnny Callison
  • Willie Jones
  • Mike Lieberthal
  • Scott Rolen
  • Rhys Hoskins
  • Darren Daulton
  • Von Hayes
  • Andy Seminick
  • Gavvy Cravath
  • Stan Lopata
  • Don Hurst
  • Granny Hamner
  • Maikel Franco
  • Jim Thome
  • Juan Samuel

Schmidt's 548 homers as a Phillie are the most in franchise history, with Howard coming in at second with 382.

It took Harper 436 games to reach 100 homers as a Phillie. He's the fourth fastest Phillie to reach the mark, joining Howard, Klein and Thome.

The homer was the 284th of his career.

Harper's sixth-inning homer was just his second since returning from a broken left thumb and 17th of the season.

