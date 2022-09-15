Watch: Bryce Harper hits 100th home run as a Phillie

Bryce Harper joined 26 other players in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history Wednesday night when he clubbed his 100th career home run with the team. Harper crushed a 404-foot opposite-field homer in the top of the sixth off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, on a 3-2 changeup.

Harper's homer tied the game at 1-1, but catcher J.T. Realmuto quickly gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead by going back-to-back. Realmuto's homer was 420 feet. The Phils added another run in the sixth, which made it a 3-1 lead.

You can watch Harper's homer below.

Harper joins 26 other Phillies with at least 100 homers in the red pinstripes.

Mike Schmidt

Ryan Howard

Del Ennis

Pat Burrell

Chuck Klein

Chase Utley

Greg Luzinski

Cy Williams

Jimmy Rollins

Dick Allen

Bobby Abreu

Johnny Callison

Willie Jones

Mike Lieberthal

Scott Rolen

Rhys Hoskins

Darren Daulton

Von Hayes

Andy Seminick

Gavvy Cravath

Stan Lopata

Don Hurst

Granny Hamner

Maikel Franco

Jim Thome

Juan Samuel

Schmidt's 548 homers as a Phillie are the most in franchise history, with Howard coming in at second with 382.

100 homers in red pinstripes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Tj5P4Msk7 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 15, 2022

It took Harper 436 games to reach 100 homers as a Phillie. He's the fourth fastest Phillie to reach the mark, joining Howard, Klein and Thome.

The homer was the 284th of his career.

Harper's sixth-inning homer was just his second since returning from a broken left thumb and 17th of the season.