Watch: Bryce Harper hits 100th home run as a Phillie
Bryce Harper joined 26 other players in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history Wednesday night when he clubbed his 100th career home run with the team. Harper crushed a 404-foot opposite-field homer in the top of the sixth off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, on a 3-2 changeup.
Harper's homer tied the game at 1-1, but catcher J.T. Realmuto quickly gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead by going back-to-back. Realmuto's homer was 420 feet. The Phils added another run in the sixth, which made it a 3-1 lead.
You can watch Harper's homer below.
Harper joins 26 other Phillies with at least 100 homers in the red pinstripes.
- Mike Schmidt
- Ryan Howard
- Del Ennis
- Pat Burrell
- Chuck Klein
- Chase Utley
- Greg Luzinski
- Cy Williams
- Jimmy Rollins
- Dick Allen
- Bobby Abreu
- Johnny Callison
- Willie Jones
- Mike Lieberthal
- Scott Rolen
- Rhys Hoskins
- Darren Daulton
- Von Hayes
- Andy Seminick
- Gavvy Cravath
- Stan Lopata
- Don Hurst
- Granny Hamner
- Maikel Franco
- Jim Thome
- Juan Samuel
Schmidt's 548 homers as a Phillie are the most in franchise history, with Howard coming in at second with 382.
It took Harper 436 games to reach 100 homers as a Phillie. He's the fourth fastest Phillie to reach the mark, joining Howard, Klein and Thome.
The homer was the 284th of his career.
Harper's sixth-inning homer was just his second since returning from a broken left thumb and 17th of the season.
