Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. 

They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. 

Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:53 PM

