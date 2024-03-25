Washington Township mourns death of high school student killed in crash: "She was a beautiful person"

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Washington Township Public Schools is mourning the death of a young student killed in a car crash in Deptford, New Jersey, Friday night.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Dr. Eric Hibbs and Washington Township High School Principal Raymond Anderson III identified the student killed on March 22 as sophomore Sophia Bennett.

"She was a vibrant member of our community, a swimmer and a member of our softball program. Her warmth, kindness and spirit touched the lives of many, and her presence will be deeply missed by students, teachers, staff and all who knew her," the message said.

According to Deptford Township police, two vehicles collided around 8 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hurffville and Deptford Center roads. In a post on social media Saturday morning, the department said a 16-year-old girl from Washington Township was killed, and the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Gibbstown, was seriously injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital.

The 27-year-old driver of the second vehicle was also taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township.

On Monday, the department confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that the teenager killed in the crash was Sophia Bennett.

The school is working with Care Solace to support students, staff and community members in the wake of Bennett's death. The mental health service is available 24/7 and accessible online, by phone or virtually. The district said those in need of help can book appointments through Care Solace's website.

"Please encourage any student to reach out for support, whether this support is from friends, family, staff, or counselors. We are here to support our students, families, and community at all times," the district said.

In a statement posted on Facebook Sunday night, Washington Township Mayor Laurie Burns shared her condolences with Bennett's family and friends. "The passing of such a young life is an unimaginable sorrow, and we extend our sincerest condolences and support during this difficult time. As a community, let us come together to mourn, to support one another, and to honor the memory of this sweet child we lost too soon."

According to WTPS, Sophia's mother, Mary Bennett, works in the district as an assistant at Whitman Elementary School in Turnersville.