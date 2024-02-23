Washington Township residents relieved after efforts being made to make busy intersection safer

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation has made temporary improvements to a Washington Township intersection considered dangerous by people who work near it.

The intersection, Delsea Drive and Salina Road, now has digital signs in both directions of Delsea Drive warning drivers of cross traffic from Salina Road; while Salina Road now has rumble strips and oversized stop signs.

New Jersey DOT said ultimately, a traffic light will be installed at the intersection.

Mark Craig, who owns Craig's Heavy Duty Truck Radiator Warehouse Inc. along Delsea Drive, said the traffic signal couldn't come soon enough.

"It's a cat-and-mouse game. People shoot out and they try to creep out. It's just a crazy intersection. It's like an accident a month," Craig said. "They should've done [improvements] years ago."

New Jersey DOT said it'll be awarding a contract to build the traffic light in the summer, and construction is expected to start in 2025.