Father of 7 executed in Germantown, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father of seven was gunned down in front of his house in Germantown, police say. Now, the search is on for the shooter.

Police say a 37-year-old SEPTA manager and father of seven was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday outside his home on Washington Lane. When the police arrived, they found his body on his front lawn.

Witnesses tell the police a black Sedan was parked outside the victim's home and waited for him to come out. Police say the shooter then ambushed the victim firing off at least 15 shots.

"Witness statements indicate the rate of volume of fire from the handgun was in such a rapid succession that it sounded like a machine gun," captain Anthony Ginaldi said. "That brings us concern that this weapon may have been modified with the automatic sear on the back to produce that type of machine pistol."

The police tell CBS3 that a Ring camera on the victim's home captured the execution and will be key in locating the shooter.