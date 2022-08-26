Watch CBS News
Local News

Street closures, parking restrictions to begin next week for Washington Avenue repaving project

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Street closures, parking restrictions to begin next week for Washington Avenue repaving project
Street closures, parking restrictions to begin next week for Washington Avenue repaving project 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A long-delayed repaving project is set to begin on one of Philadelphia's most traveled streets. Temporary street closures and parking restrictions begin on Monday on Washington Avenue from 4th Street to Grays Ferry Avenue.

Contractors will be removing the old asphalt, starting at 4th Street and working their way west.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the end of the year

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 7:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.