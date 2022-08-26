Street closures, parking restrictions to begin next week for Washington Avenue repaving project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A long-delayed repaving project is set to begin on one of Philadelphia's most traveled streets. Temporary street closures and parking restrictions begin on Monday on Washington Avenue from 4th Street to Grays Ferry Avenue.

Contractors will be removing the old asphalt, starting at 4th Street and working their way west.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the end of the year