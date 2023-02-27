Watch CBS News
Armed robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven: police

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 7-Eleven store in South Philadelphia was the scene of an armed robbery Monday morning. It happened at the 11th Street and Washington Avenue store around 3 a.m.

Police say shots were fired, but no one was hit.

The store has since been reopened. At first, an employee only let in a select number of customers. However, now, business is back to usual.

There's no word on arrests or what was taken.

Police are now checking surveillance video to gain further information.

If you have any information, call police.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

