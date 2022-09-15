Wards Pastry in Ocean City closing for good Sunday after nearly 100 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A small and iconic bakery in one Jersey Shore town has been open for nearly 100 years, but the Ocean City staple is set to close for good this weekend.

The owner of Wards Pastry is retiring, but there are also several other long-time family businesses in Ocean City closing up for good.

After being an Ocean City tradition for over 98 years, WARDS PASTRY will be turning off its ovens Sunday, September 18,... Posted by Wards Pastry on Saturday, September 10, 2022

The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce called it the end of an era. A handful of family businesses are closing permanently after a challenging few years.

The owner of Wards Pastry says it wasn't an easy decision, but it's time.

Siting only a few blocks from the ocean on Asbury Avenue, Wards Pastry has been woven into the fabric of Ocean City. They've been serving up some of the sweetest tastes down the shore for nearly a century.

"Probably butter cookies and our fried cinnamon buns are the two biggest things," Walter Hohman said.

Wards first opened 98 years ago.

The bakery shop survived the Great Depression and powerful storms, but owner Walter Hohman says the challenges over the past few years with supply shortages and inflation pushing prices up, have created the perfect recipe for his retirement.

"It's tough," Hohman said. "We've had so many people that worked here over the years, we're just going to miss everybody."

A few blocks over on 8th Street, Voltaco's has been open since 1954, but the Italian take-out shop is closing after 69 years come October.

The OC Surf Cafe is also calling it quits.

"There's always a concern when you see generational businesses close, but right now, we're taking a pause and we know other businesses are coming into these locations," Michele Gillian said.

The challenges of running a small business are now coming into focus in Ocean City.

But in its final days, Wards is still pumping out its gooey butter cakes and treats so many have come to love.

Long-time customers are heartbroken to see a staple like their beach bakery close its doors for good.

"I was really taken by surprise I didn't have any kind of inkling it was going to close, so it can bring a tear to my eye to tell you the truth. It's been such a tradition for our family all these years," Nancy McKeaney said.

"It goes both ways. We're going to miss them. It's so humbling to have so many people coming in," Hohman said.

Wards last day will be this Sunday, Sept. 18.

Hohman says after years of working seven days a week, he is looking forward to time off and traveling with his family. He also teased the idea of when things calm down, he might just share some of those secret recipes on the bakery's Facebook page.