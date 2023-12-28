Wanted Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase ends with vehicle in pool

Wanted man arrested after police chase in Pittsburgh area Wanted man arrested after police chase in Pittsburgh area 00:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of brandishing a gun at Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies was taken into custody on Thursday after leading police on a chase that ended with his vehicle into a pool.

Jeremy Neal, 31, was wanted by law enforcement after he allegedly brandished a gun at sheriff's deputies on Wednesday night. He was arrested Thursday night, officials said, after a police chase that began in Pittsburgh and ended when his vehicle sank into a swimming pool in Forest Hills off of the Ardmore Boulevard exit of the Parkway East. Neal was not injured.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said on social media that a Pittsburgh police vehicle got partially submerged in the pool. No officers were hurt.

Law enforcement began searching for Neal after he was approached by sheriff's deputies just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday after they noticed he was "involved in suspicious activity" at a gas station on East Carson Street, a news release from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

"Prior to approaching Neal, the deputies confirmed his identity through his vehicle registration and also confirmed that Neal was wanted by Braddock Borough Police for a firearms violation," the news release said.

When deputies approached Neal, they said he pulled a handgun from his coat pocket and dropped it in the back seat before trying to reach for it. Deputies tried to remove him from the vehicle but he drove off, hitting a trailer and a building in a construction area. The release added that deputies could not find Neal's vehicle and he was considered wanted.

Officials said Neal, who listed addresses in Braddock and Pittsburgh's West End neighborhood, will now face more charges in connection with the incidents.