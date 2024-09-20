Major remodel to Walter Rand Transportation Center in New Jersey looks to bring in business, new atmosphere

Future remodel to Walter Rand Transportation Center looks to bring more business to Camden

It's the fourth largest transportation hub in the Garden State, and commuters using NJ Transit and PATCO pass through the Walter Rand Transportation Center on a daily basis.

The hub is set to undergo a major makeover. Camden County officials hope the project will be something commuters and residents can be proud of. Currently, the building is outdated, and it's often the scene of drug deals and there is a heavy police presence.

"It looks terrible and it doesn't function as a modern-day transportation center," said Jeff Nash, Camden County commissioner, who added the hub opened in the mid-1980s.

Two years ago, Gov. Phil Murphy committed more than $250 million to fully renovate the center. Nash showed CBS News Philadelphia new renderings of what the transit hub may soon look like with vendors inside, stores nearby and possibly, a new hotel.

Nash said it will not only enhance the experience for commuters, but it will also become a nucleus downtown and revitalize the community.

"It will employ hundreds of people. It would create jobs and also an opportunity for commercial businesses, local businesses to be engaged in the center of Camden City," Nash said.

"I would like to see that...more jobs to keep everybody busy and out of trouble," said Maelyn Davis, who often uses public transportation.

Commuters CBS News Philadelphia talked with liked the design, but Denise Clark said her main concern is the people who loiter outside the center.

"What are we going to do with these people? They're only going to go somewhere else," Clark said.

The county said it's actively working to address the situation near Walter Rand.

"If changing the building is going to cause a big change then I'm all for it," said Chafon Taylor, who has lived in Camden for 10 years.

The new design could take three to five years to build. Buses will pull inside the center, rather than out in the open like now. The county said the project is still currently in the design phase and construction likely will not begin for at least a year.