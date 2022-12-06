Eagles put up Brandon Graham for Walter Payton award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFL announced on Tuesday the 32 nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- considered the NFL's most prestigious award.

Among the nominees is Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. Graham, known to many fans as BG, is Philadelphia's longest-tenured professional athlete, playing with the Birds for the past 13 years and his presence has made a huge impact in the City of Brotherly Love.

Graham has a contagious personality that shines bright on and off the field. He has made major impacts on the Philadelphia community, contributes to the Eagles Autism Foundation and also has his own initiative which he runs with his wife Carlyne.

Team Graham is a fund that offers its time and resources to various organizations and causes in Graham's hometown of Detroit. Team Graham contributes to mentoring children, provides clothes and food to families in need and has hosted boys and girls football camps.

Both Brandon and Carlyne grew up on Detroit's east side, meeting as students in the public school system in 2002. It was easy for them to begin their community engagement in their hometown, but now as Philadelphia residents, they're working to bring their programs to the City of Brotherly Love.

Brandon tells the Eagles they will have a busy offseason starting something in Philadelphia.

The Eagles tweeted a statement from owner Jeffrey Lurie, who says the organization is "incredibly lucky" to have Graham in midnight green.

"Throughout his career, Brandon has exemplified everything it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle. His relentless passion and commitment to making a difference, not only on the football field but in the community is inspiring. A fierce competitor on the field, Brandon pours his heart and soul into the game for his team, city and fans. He's beloved not just for the way he's persevered through adversity, but because of the way he embraces everyone he meets with such kindness and love. His infectious personality radiates throughout our entire building and it's certainly touched the lives of many across the world. We are incredibly lucky to have had him as an Eagle for the past 13 years and we are thrilled that he is our Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year."

Other Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominees include Arizona Cardinals tight end (and former Eagle) Zach Ertz, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Dallas Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award was first established in 1970 and was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

One player from each NFL team is nominated annually.

The winner of the award receives $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice. The other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. The donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The 2022 winner will be announced during the NFL Honors prior to Super Bowl LVII.