Man wanted for sexually assaulting employee at South Philadelphia Walmart, police say


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a Walmart employee at the store located on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia. 

Police said the suspect was wearing a black North Face jacket at the time of the alleged sexual assault at the Walmart on the 1600 block of South Columbus Boulevard. 

The man is about 6 feet tall, Black, with a medium build and dreadlocks, according to police. He was also wearing gray sweatpants and black shoes. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251 or dial 911.

January 31, 2024

