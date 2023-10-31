Gritty posts up with Wally, the emotional support alligator, at Flyers-Hurricanes game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Wally, the emotional support alligator, was seen sitting pretty with Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center while the team played the Carolina Hurricanes.

Gritty, while dressed up like an astronaut, posted a few selfies on his X account with Wally -- full name WallyGator -- with the caption: "They got gators in outer space?"

they got gators in outer space? pic.twitter.com/OvjJeOJCnQ — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 31, 2023

The beloved emotional support gator first crawled into Philly fans' hearts when he was denied entry from Citizens Bank Park while the Phillies played the Pirates back in September.

WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned by Joie Henney, of Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The reptile has a big presence on Instagram and TikTok.

Henney said WallyGator helps him battle depression and that "he likes to give hugs." Henney said then that the gator had never bitten anyone.