PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was an unusual sight at LOVE Park on Friday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses spotted an alligator named Wally enjoying the water.

This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park pic.twitter.com/xU7TTs6y2V — Britt (@brimil) August 26, 2022

Wally is actually an emotional support alligator.

People at LOVE Park told Eyewitness News he enjoys being petted and hugged.