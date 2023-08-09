How VR technology is reshaping the at-home workout

How you can stay fit with VR workouts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home workouts are taking a step into another reality. Tech company, Valkyrie Industries, developed a combination of immersive virtual reality workouts and electro-muscle stimulation called "EMS."

The technology makes the brain think it is actually lifting weights.

Users wear VR goggles and special armbands that deliver pulses to muscles. The harder they pull, lift or punch, the more resistance they will feel.

Users can also join virtual classes with coaches in metaverse.

The company also says as little as 15 minutes every other day can bring noticeable benefits all from the comfort of your home