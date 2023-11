Digital Brief: Nov. 16, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 16, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 16, 2023 (AM)

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm house fire in Voorhees Township on Thursday night.

The home is located at 1608 Roberts Way in Voorhees Township.

Crews are battling flames through the roof.

No injuries have been reported.