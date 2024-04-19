Fire breaks out near food court in Voorhees Town Center mall, Voorhees Township Fire Department says

Food court evacuated due to fire at Voorhees Town Center in Camden County

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden County mall has been partially evacuated after a fire broke out near the food court, the Voorhees Township Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the Voorhees Town Center, located at 2140 Voorhees Town Center, for a fire Friday evening.

Fire officials told CBS News Philadelphia the mall has been partially evacuated while they respond to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, fire officials said.

The Voorhees Town Center was formerly named the Echelon Mall.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.