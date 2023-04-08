Volunteers took part in spring clean up on Lincoln Drive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The next time you're on Lincoln Drive, you may notice a little less trash and debris. A nonprofit worked all Friday to clean up the roadway and the park it runs through.

"I feel like it's my responsibility to kind of pitch in and clean up the area," volunteer Deirdre Davie said.

Volunteers took ownership of the cleanliness of Lincoln Drive and Wissahickon Park.

"It's so pretty that I just hate to see trash out here," Davie said.

"When I drive by here I see trash," volunteer Amy Norwitz said. "I do not like to look at trash, so I pick it up whenever I can."

About 75 volunteers took part in the spring cleanup. It was organized by the nonprofit Friends of the Wissahickon. It was held in partnership with Parks & Rec and the streets department. For the event to happen a two-mile stretch of Lincoln Drive had to be closed.

"We clean up all of the park but the roads are tough to get to because of the car traffic," Varian Bosch of Friends of the Wissahickon said.

This is the second year of the event. The Friends of the Wissahickon say they hope to make this an annual event going forward.

"We live here we need to do our part to keep it clean," Norwitz said.

The organization says they collected over a hundred bags of trash.

"I spend probably four or five days a week out here in the park walking hiking biking," Davie said. "It's sort of discouraging to see people throw trash out.

Meanwhile, the city was on hand to remove trees that could've been a hazard.