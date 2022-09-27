Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale sends paramedic team to Orlando for Hurricane Ian

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) – An ambulance squad from Montgomery County heading for Florida left Tuesday morning. The Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale will be a part of a national network of emergency medical services that partner with federal officials for disaster response under FEMA.

Their deployment is expected to last 14 days and includes one ambulance and a paramedic team.

"Typically, our teams can be involved with hospital decompression, moving and evacuating patients from hospitals pre-landfall and bringing those patients back post if there's no damage to those facilities," Chief Shane Wheeler from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale said.

"I wanted to be part of the effort, the comradery, you know, generally people helping people," Captain Jay Hughes from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale said.

The Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale says this deployment will not impact the services.