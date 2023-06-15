Vital Proteins recall: Costco voluntarily recalls collagen powder due to possible plastic materials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you bought Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides from Costco recently, you may want to check your batch. Costco has issued a voluntary recall due to the potential of plastic material in the tubs of powder.

The wholesale warehouse club sent a recall notice to customers on April 28, 2023, and said pieces of one blue broken lid may be in one or more canisters.

The affected products were sold at Costco stores between April 17, 2023 and April 24, 2023. The recall includes the are the 24-ounce Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, item #1303463, that have UPC code, 85273008666, batch code 30095993HA and a "best by" date of 01-09-2028, according to the recall notice.

The products were distributed to retail locations in 20 states, including all three in our region: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Vermont, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, as well as in Puerto Rico.

No injuries have been reported, and no other Vital Proteins products or code dates were affected by this issue, the company said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating this voluntary recall as consumer safety is our first priority," Costco said.

Costco advises customers with this specific product to not consume it and return the item to their local Costco for a full refund.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Customer Advocacy Team at 313-887-0668, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Vital Proteins does not have the recall listed on its website.