Thousands attend Visit Philly Holiday Parade in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night's rain showers didn't stop thousands from celebrating the holiday season in Center City. The second annual Visit Philly Holiday Parade brought music, floats, colorful balloons, and of course holiday cheer to the streets of Philadelphia.

There's an old saying: "Don't rain on my parade."

But the rain didn't ruin Janai Carpenter's night at the Visit Philly Holiday Parade.

"I'm out here having a good time! It is so lit out here. We were in the rain having a ball, enjoying! We in the Christmas spirit," Carpenter said.

While Santa makes an appearance in anticipation of Christmas, the parade also celebrates Hanukkah, Kwanza and the Chinese New Year.

The parade has floats for each winter holiday, nine marching bands, from New York to Washington D.C., and eight performance groups, including drumlines and dancers.

Geselle Barile drove all the way from Long Island, New York, to watch her children play in one of the marching bands. It's their first time coming to Philly together as a family.

"The memories of coming out with family and spending time together, that's what makes it so special," Barile said.

Reid O'Shura's sister was also part of the parade, dancing down 12 blocks of Market Street from Second Street to City Hall.

The parade included several large balloons, and despite the chilly, rainy weather, Carpenter said everyone being together brings a sense of warmth and comfort.

"We can all come together and have fun so everybody should come out, have fun," Carpenter said.