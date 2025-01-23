South Jersey doctor seeing increase in slip-and-fall injuries during icy conditions

New Jersey doctor seeing increase of slip and fall injuries amid icy conditions

While we're getting a little break from the brutal weather in the Philadelphia region, the ground is still frozen, which is causing a growing number of injuries.

Even though the sun was out Thursday, it's still bitterly cold. Doctors say being outside for too long is dangerous and walking on the icy conditions can be, too.

Carlyn Phucas, of Marlton, New Jersey, has a badly broken wrist that will need to be surgically repaired.

"Pain, lots, lots of pain," Phucas said. "Worse than childbirth."

Phucas broke her wrist after she slipped on black ice she didn't see in her driveway in Marlton.

"I slipped and fell back on my bum," she said. "And as my left hand caught me, I fractured my wrist painfully."

Now with only one functioning hand, the South Jersey orthodontist will temporarily not be seeing patients.

Dr. David Webner, of Virtua Health, said because of the snow and ice on the ground they're seeing a lot of slip-and-fall injuries and broken bones that are made worse by the hard, frozen ground.

"We also see a lot of low back issues as well that can happen," Webner said. "People slip out from under themselves, land on their lower back."

"When you're talking about black ice injury, once you slip, there's no catching yourself," he added.

Webner says when walking outside, look for surfaces that are cleared and salted to stay safe. He added that people should wear flat shoes or boots with good grips. People should also take slow, short steps and watch where you're going.

"Don't stop looking for the black ice just because you don't see it initially," Phucas said. "There's some hiding somewhere waiting for you."

"My big mistake, yes," she added. "I will be more vigilant in looking for black shiny surfaces."

In addition to the slip and fall injuries, doctors say there's also the risk of hypothermia and frostbite if you're outside in subfreezing temperatures without the proper gear, so bundle up.