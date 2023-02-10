Viral videos of 89-year-old Eagles fan performing victory dance

This 89-year-old Eagles fan moved to Florida years ago but still goes crazy for Birds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Once you are part of the flock, you never leave the nest. CBS Philadelphia is introducing you to a lifelong Eagles fan now living in Florida. Her moves are going viral.

At 89 years old, Marybelle Alston loves to groove to the music, and the die-hard Eagles fan calls this her victory dance.

"I'm excited when I do that and I love to dance," Marybelle Alston said.

Alston and her daughter, Nina, have been fans for decades and watch every game.

They're originally from Wayne in Delaware County but moved to Florida five years ago.

After the Eagles won the NFC championship, Nina recorded a video and posted it to Twitter.

Alston says she didn't even know the video was online.

"My friends from Twitter were actually telling me about it," Marybelle Alston said.

It was shared on TikTok and Facebook and has now been viewed more than 300,000 times.

"It makes people feel good and it's inspiring for other people," Nina Alston said.

Marybelle was diagnosed with dementia two years ago. Her daughter says music gets her going and makes her happy.

"She has good days and bad days," Nina Alston said. "The good days, I've found, are with music."

She danced during Red October when the Phillies made the World Series.

Now, Marybelle Alston plans to cheer on the Birds in this Eagles-themed TV room filled with pictures and memorabilia.

She is particularly proud of her mini football autographed by Jason Kelce.

Her daughter cannot wait to watch the game and hopes for an Eagles win.

"It would be great just to share this with her. She's 89, so it's a blessing that she's still with us," Nina Alston said.

And she is still dancing.