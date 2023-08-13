Churchgoers hold Sunday service at Vineland City Hall after fire destroys house of worship

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Members of a Vineland Church, who lost their house of worship in a fire, are attending services Sunday morning in a temporary location at City Hall.

The fire ripped through the Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church and it's going to take a while to rebuild. However, in the meantime, Vineland's mayor has graciously offered to open up city hall to churchgoers so they can attend Sunday service.

The calls for the fire came in around 10 p.m. Monday night, with people reporting flames coming through the back part of the roof. Video shows the blaze on East Chestnut Avenue at its peak.

When firefighters got there, they said the flames spread so quickly that they had no choice but to call in more help. In total, about 70 firefighters from 21 different companies helped fight this fire.

Within two hours, firefighters had the flames under control, but the damage was already done, as the fire had burned through much of the roof and caused it to collapse.

No one was hurt as a result of this fire but churchgoers were left without a place to worship -- until now. The church has decided to take the mayor up on his offer and they will hold Sunday service in the councilman's chambers on the second floor at 11. a.m.