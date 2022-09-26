New recycling, trash collection pilot program aims to ease traffic congestion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia is expanding residential trash and recycling collection hours in select areas as part of a pilot program. People who live within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, will take part.

The program aims to ease traffic congestion by limiting the number of sanitation vehicles on the streets during peak travel times.

Residents are being asked to put out their trash at their usual collection site, no earlier than 7 p.m. the night before collection day and no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection.

The pilot program will run for six months.