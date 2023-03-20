Villanova to take on Florida Gulf Coast for Sweet 16 berth

Villanova's women's basketball team to take on Florida Gulf Coast for Sweet 16 berth

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) - The Villanova women's Wildcats will take on Florida Gulf Coast at home on Monday night. If they win, they're in the Sweet 16.

Villanova's band, cheerleaders and dancers will send off the women's basketball team as they prepare to face No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast University in round two of the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats will have a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003. But this year, the women's Wildcats have Nova's basketball legacy on their shoulders.

On campus Monday, you could feel the pride and support for the women's basketball team.

After all, it's the first day of spring, the weather is beautiful, and the Villanova women's Wildcats are coming off an outstanding double-digit win over Cleveland State.

Over the weekend, superstar senior Maddy Siegrist dropped 35 points on Cleveland State and reached 1,000 points for the season -- the first Nova women's player to ever achieve that.

"The energy is crazy! Everyone is in full spirit getting ready to cheer on Maddy Siegrist," student Benny Caiola said.

But Siegrist and company have some tough competition.

Don't let the No. 12 seed fool you.

FGCU is coming off a bracket-busting win over No. 5 seed Washington State.

Still, Villanova students have no doubt their team will handle business on Monday night.

"I think looking at the dynamic and what every player has to offer to the team. They all work together so well," Caiola said.

Junior Emily Hodgeson said, "I'm expecting not a huge win, but I'm expecting a win."

"I think they will and I think everyone on campus thinks the same," senior Erin Brock said.

It's supposed to be a packed house tonight.

Students say it was a hassle getting tickets for this round 2 match-up. We hear hundreds of students were on a lottery waitlist to score a seat in the bleachers.