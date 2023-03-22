Villanova women's basketball team gets send-off ahead of Sweet 16

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) -- They don't call it March Madness for nothing.

The Villanova women's basketball team is heading to the Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Princeton University's men's basketball team danced their way from a No.15 seed to the the Sweet 16 in the men's bracket.

A Cinderella story at its finest.

Villanova has been a force to be reckoned with, led by forward Maddy Siegrist.

She has been just amazing to watch.

The team is on the road right now.

The 'Cats have had the privilege of playing the first two rounds of March Madness at home.

Now, it's time to hit the road, so fans came out to send the team off with tons of support.

Excitement filled the air on campus as the Villanova's women's basketball team heads to their first Sweet 16 in 20 seasons.

"They're such an amazing team and they're so much fun to watch," a woman said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nova's band, cheerleaders and fans of all ages celebrated the team before they make their way to Greenville, South Carolina to face No. 9 seed University of Miami.

"Let's go to the Final Four with the women," a woman said.

This year, the women's basketball team bears the pressure of continuing Nova's legacy as a basketball powerhouse.

On campus, the support for women's basketball is undisputed.

"It's really awesome you definitely can feel the support on campus," a student said. "It's a lot more than usual. And it's really awesome because we don't have the men in the tournament this year."

Siegrist, the team's superstar, has raked in lots of new fans.

"Everyone knows Maddy Siegrist and all the other players," Will Corliss, a student, said. "Everybody is getting their love and their flowers."

V's up for Villanova.