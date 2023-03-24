Fans cheer on Villanova women's basketball team in Sweet 16

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) -- What an atmosphere. Students have their Villanova gear on, the university is handing out mini basketballs, pendants, and there's pizza.

The women's basketball team has captured the attention of not only this campus but many fans across our area.

Inside a crowded Connelly Center on Villanova's campus.

"We've all been so excited," freshman Addison Lisiewski said. "I've been calling my family and I've been like, 'look how we're doing this is crazy.'"

Students came out to cheer and support the women Wildcats during a watch party as they make their first Sweet 16 appearance in 20 years taking on the Miami Hurricanes.

"It's been exciting, I've always been a fan of the women's basketball team," junior Zenaida De La Cruz said. "Everybody is always hype about the men but I think they're making big steps for the women."

"It's been really exciting, the environment is really nice," freshman Lilly Brown said. "Everyone is wearing their Villanova gear and just seeing everyone happy for the women."

The women's basketball team has shined during March Madness led by senior superstar Maddy Siegrist who's also the Big East's all-time leading scorer.

"She's so humble but it's just so exciting to watch her play," sophomore Ava Eberly said. "It's just so entertaining."

The team has set a program record with the most wins in one season and they have captured the hearts and support of fellow students.

"To finally see them getting packed houses and full student sections and all this love and support, it's just awesome to see at Villanova. And as a die-hard fan myself, makes me really proud and so happy for these girls," sophomore Ryan Hartnett said.

But win or lose, as CBS News Philadelphia talked to students Friday, they say they're so incredibly proud of the women's basketball team.

For one, having an incredible season, and for two, helping bring the campus together.