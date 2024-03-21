Watch CBS News
1-seed Villanova bounced by VCU in opening round of NIT

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) - Villanova's disappointing season came to an end Wednesday night after Joe Bamisile led VCU to a 70-61 win over the top-seeded Wildcats in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament. Bamisile scored 17 points off the bench.

The game was tight throughout, but the Wildcats never quite got over the hump.

Eric Dixon led Villanova (18-16) with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.

In the end, it was all VCU as 'Nova was bounced from the tournament.

VCU will go on to play South Florida.

