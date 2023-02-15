Shelter-in-place alert lifted after robbery attempt near Villanova

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A shelter-in-place alert was issued at Villanova University Tuesday night after police say an armed man tried to rob a conductor aboard a SEPTA train, and took off toward campus.

Around 10:40 p.m., Radnor police received reports of a robbery with a firearm on board the R-100 commuter train.

According to a statement from the university, the suspect then got off the train at Aldwyn station near the commons and took off running over a pedestrian bridge toward campus.

The university said the suspect pulled a gun out of his backpack and tried to rob the train conductor.

No word on whether he was successful.

The alert was later lifted after police determined there was not a threat to the university or Radnor.

We spoke with one commuter who takes that train almost every night. He says he's surprised to hear someone tried to rob the conductor at gunpoint.

"It's very surprising, especially since Villanova in general is a very safe community," Darrell Robinson said. "I'm really shocked that something like this happened."

The last we heard, the university issued a Nova Alert, urging students to shelter in place before midnight last night.

We've been trying to find out if that shelter-in-place order is still in effect, or if it's been lifted.

We've reached out to Villanova University and are still waiting to hear back.