3 escape house fire at Victoria Manor on Villanova Court in Sicklerville, New Jersey

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning fire in New Jersey's Winslow Township damaged at least three homes and left at least eight people displaced Monday.

Around 1:30 a.m., fire officials were called to Victoria Manor on Villanova Court in Sicklerville after reports that a home was on fire. When police and fire arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Three residents were able to evacuate, including one person who escaped through a second-story window, officials said. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire was quickly put out, however, two adjacent homes were left with smoke damage.

The American Red Cross responded and is helping the eight residents displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.