Vigil for Tyre Nichols to be held in Philadelphia

Vigil to be held in Philadelphia for Tyre Nichols

Vigil to be held in Philadelphia for Tyre Nichols

Vigil to be held in Philadelphia for Tyre Nichols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are growing calls for police reform across the country and in our area after videos showed Memphis police involved in the death of Tyre Nichols.

And Tuesday afternoon, a vigil will be held for Nichols at a church in West Mount Airy.

Nichols' family and their lawyer are expected to speak later Tuesday in Memphis.

But until then, the fallout continues as 7 officers have now been removed from duty: two who were placed on leave, and five facing murder charges who have been fired from the department.

Preston Hemphill was also removed Jan. 8 along with the other officers. Another officer placed on leave had not been identified.

The five officers the department says were "directly involved" in Nichols' death— Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — face charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Organizers in our area are holding what they're calling an emergency vigil for Nichols in Mount Airy.

That's set to happen at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Germantown Church.

It is open to the public.

Meantime, funeral services for Nichols will be held Wednesday in Memphis.

Four Biden administration officials are expected to attend.