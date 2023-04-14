VIDEO: Thieves wrap chain around ATM, try to get away

Thieves hook up chain to ATM in Mayfair, try to get away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM in Mayfair was damaged after a theft attempt Friday morning, police said.

The initial call came out at around 4 a.m. at Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue.

Investigators say the thieves hooked up a chain to the ATM and tried to yank it right out of the kiosk.

They caused a big mess and a lot of damage, but police tell us they didn't get any money.