VIDEO: Thieves wrap chain around ATM, try to get away
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM in Mayfair was damaged after a theft attempt Friday morning, police said.
The initial call came out at around 4 a.m. at Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue.
Investigators say the thieves hooked up a chain to the ATM and tried to yank it right out of the kiosk.
They caused a big mess and a lot of damage, but police tell us they didn't get any money.
