Video shows suspect in shooting of 16-year-old babysitting two young relatives in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for a shooter who injured a 16-year-old babysitting two younger relatives in an East Mount Airy apartment on Monday - now they're releasing surveillance video they hope will lead to identifying the suspect.

The teen was in an apartment unit at a complex on East Cliveden and Musgrave streets, near Cliveden Park, when the shooter entered the home and fired at him, police said.

The babysitter was hit once in the arm and once in the abdomen. Two children were in the apartment but were not hurt.

Surveillance footage from an apartment complex on Cliveden Street in East Mount Airy shows a man enter a home where a 16-year-old babysitting two young relatives was shot the night of Monday, April 15, 2024. Philadelphia police

"We're very, very lucky that those two children, ages 5 and 7, were not struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said on Monday. "There's multiple bullet holes in the living room wall, right near where these children were sleeping on the couch."

The surveillance video shows a man wearing a dark gray jacket, a blue ski mask or balaclava, light blue surgical gloves, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes with a white reflective Nike swoosh logo.

The full surveillance video is available on the Philadelphia police YouTube channel.

The video shows the man exiting a black sedan on Cliveden Street, walking through a parking lot up to the apartment door and then entering the building.

He then runs back to the sedan, which drives away and turns right down Musgrave Street.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or the vehicle should contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS.