Video shows Robbinsville police officer being hit by vehicle in hit-and-run

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A Robbinsville police officer is counting his blessings Tuesday. He survived a frightening hit-and-run crash.
The video might be tough to watch.
The car slammed right into Patrolman Connor Boyle on Route 130 late Saturday. Boyle was helping a driver stranded on the side of the road when the car hit him and took off.
Police eventually found the driver at her home and arrested her.
Amazingly, Boyle only suffered minor injuries and he's already home from the hospital.
Police say this is a good reminder that there is a law in New Jersey that states you have to move over when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.