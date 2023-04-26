Video shows Robbinsville police officer being hit by vehicle in hit-and-run

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A Robbinsville police officer is counting his blessings Tuesday. He survived a frightening hit-and-run crash.

The video might be tough to watch.

The car slammed right into Patrolman Connor Boyle on Route 130 late Saturday. Boyle was helping a driver stranded on the side of the road when the car hit him and took off.

In the aftermath of the terrifying incident involving Robbinsville Township Patrolman Connor Boyle Saturday night on Route 130, Director of Public Safety Dave Fried and Police Chief Michael Polaski would like to remind the public of the “Move Over Law” – New Jersey Statute 39:4-92.2 - which was enacted in 2009. Every day, thousands of law enforcement officers and emergency personnel take to the streets to help keep the motoring public safe; putting their lives on the line to do so. One of the most dangerous aspects of a police officer’s job is stepping out of their vehicle and onto the roadway. Whether it is to conduct a motor vehicle stop, assist a disabled motorist, investigate a crash, or remove debris from the roadway, perils of all types are everywhere. Statistics from 2011-2020 reveal that there have been 286 officer line-of-duty deaths due to vehicle crashes, and another 114 due to being struck by a vehicle. These numbers are not only tragic, but they are often avoidable. Research shows many drivers believe that moving over is simply an optional courtesy when they see law enforcement vehicles, other emergency vehicles, tow trucks and other public assistance vehicles on the side of the road. Let’s be clear: It is not optional. It is the law! We need to keep our first responders and vehicle assistance workers safe. Let’s join together to protect those who protect you. The simple act of slowing down and moving over will prevent tragedies. Slow down and move over. It’s the law! Posted by Robbinsville Township Police Department on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Police eventually found the driver at her home and arrested her.

Amazingly, Boyle only suffered minor injuries and he's already home from the hospital.

Police say this is a good reminder that there is a law in New Jersey that states you have to move over when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.