Video released of suspect wearing distinct hoodie in Southwest Philadelphia carjacking

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police hope a distinctive hoodie will help find a carjacking suspect who struck last month in Southwest Philadelphia. 

It happened Sept. 10 at the Liberty Gas Station on Lindbergh Boulevard.

The suspect wore a hoodie with the words "the thrill of the hunt" on the back. 

Police say he opened the driver-side door of the victim's silver 2020 Honda Pilot. 

Then, he pulled the driver out of the car before driving off. The victim fell but was not hurt.

If you have any information on this suspect, call police.

