Watch CBS News
Crime

Video released of suspect breaking into Chestnut Hill cafe: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police searching for suspect in Chestnut Hill robbery
Police searching for suspect in Chestnut Hill robbery 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person seen in a surveillance video breaking into the Baker's Café on Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill. It happened before 3 a.m. on Sept. 16. 

Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole $1,000. 

After leaving the café, they got into a black Nissan Altima and headed south on Germantown Avenue.  

If you have any information, contact police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 4:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.