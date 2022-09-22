Video released of suspect breaking into Chestnut Hill cafe: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person seen in a surveillance video breaking into the Baker's Café on Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill. It happened before 3 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole $1,000.
After leaving the café, they got into a black Nissan Altima and headed south on Germantown Avenue.
If you have any information, contact police.
