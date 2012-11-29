VIDEO: Police Search For Suspects In Northwest Philadelphia 7-11 Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a 7-11 store in Northwest Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Two males entered the 7-11, located at 7720 Ogontz Avenue, around 3:10 a.m. demanding money from the cash registers says police.

Officials report that the first suspect pulled out a large revolver and pointed at the employee. After the employee opened the register the second suspect jumped over the counter and took cigarettes and $300, police say.

Watch The Surveillance Video (Courtesy: Philadelphia Police Dept.)

Both suspects then fled the scene.

The first suspect has been described as a 6-foot, black male in his late teens or early 20s. He has a medium build and had on a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark jeans, black boots and a red bandanna partially covering his face.

The second suspect has been described as a 6-foot, black male also believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He has a thin build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt that had a black writing and a logo on the front, dark pants, gray and white New Balance sneakers and a dark-colored mask partially covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).