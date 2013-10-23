VIDEO: Police Investigating 7-11 Robbery In Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)--The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to identify the suspects who robbed a 7-11 in Ogontz.

On October 21st, at 10:52 pm, two unknown males entered a 7-11 store located at 1830 Stenton Avenue armed with handguns.

Once inside the store, both males pulled the handguns, pointed them at an employee and tossed a bag on the counter demanding money saying "put the money in the bag."

The employee opened the cash register and placed ten $1 dollar bills inside the bag.

The suspects then demanded cigarettes at which time the employee placed numerous packs of cigarettes inside the bag.

After taking the cash and cigarettes both suspects fled the area east on Stenton Avenue.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

The first suspect is described as a Black male, early to mid-20s, 5'7", medium complexion, scruffy beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white argyle sweater and black sneakers. This suspect was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is in his early to mid-20s, light complexion, 5'5", a beard, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, red-billed baseball cap, dark-colored jeans and black sneakers. This suspect was armed with a silver handgun.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353/3354.