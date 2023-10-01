Watch CBS News
Video shows man deliberately crashing car into Independence Township police station in New Jersey

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Newly released video shows a man deliberately crashing his car into a police station in North Jersey. The crash happened last week at the Independence Township Police Department in Warren County.

In the video, you can see the man get out of the vehicle and two cops cuff him immediately.

Prosecutors said the driver had also crashed his car into a home earlier that day.

Fortunately, police said no one was hurt in either crash.

