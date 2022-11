Video: Police need help identifying 5 minors who shot a person in the face

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help to find 5 minors who, police say, jumped out from behind a car and shot a person in the face. The shooting happened Friday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m.

Officers found the victim on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.