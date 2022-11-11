Veterans Day: Here's a list of businesses offering freebies

Several Veterans Day events postponed as remnants of Nicole expected to move into region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans of the United States Military are being honored on Friday. In celebration of Veterans Day, some businesses are offering freebies or discounts for vets.

Check out a list of Veterans Day deals from Military.com.

110 Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11.

151 Coffee -- Veterans and their families get free drinks on November 11.

7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Another Broken Egg Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Patriot French Toast Combo & Coffee on November 11. Available for dine-in only at participating cafes.

Applebee's -- Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Aroma Joe's -- All veterans get a free 24oz. drink on November 11.

Au Bon Pain -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast sandwich and small drip coffee on November 11. Must present military ID and mention offer at time of purchase. Valid in café at participating locations.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free Big Daddy's All-American Burger and side from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11. Proof of service is required.

Bagger Dave's -- Active, non-active, reservists and retired personnel get a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries on November 11. Dine-in only.

Bar Louie -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Beef 'O' Brady's -- Veterans eat free on November 11 at participating locations with the purchase of equal or greater value up to $12.

Biggby Coffee -- Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16 oz beverage of choice on November 11.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse -- On November 11, current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Black Angus Steakhouse -- Current and past members of the military get a free meal on November 11 at all locations from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. This deal is not available to go.

Bob Evans -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Bombshells Restaurant and Bar -- All 12 locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on November 11. Other items will be discounted by 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active service members and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day.

Bruegger's Bagels -- Veterans get a free medium fresh-brewed hot or iced coffee with their breakfast order on November 11.

Buffalo's Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary entrée from the regular Core Menu on November 11. Valid in-store at participating locations only.

Buffalo Wild Wings -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in only.

Calhoun's -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11. Military ID required.

California Pizza Kitchen – On November 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of one entrée from a special menu.

Caribou Coffee -- Veterans, active military members and their spouses receive a free hot brewed coffee on November 11.

Carolina Ale House -- Veterans and military members get a free rib platter with the purchase of a drink on November 11.

Carrabba's -- Veterans and active-duty military that dine in on November 11 receive an appetizer or dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage with show of military ID.

Casey's General Stores -- Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on November 11.

Cattlemens -- Active, non-active, and retired military personal get a complimentary sirloin steak dinner in honor of Veterans Day. Sign up on their website on or before November 11 to receive your steak certificate. The offer will be emailed on November 12 and is valid November 12 through 22 during regular business hours for outdoor dining or dine-in. The offer is not valid on takeout orders and is valid at California locations only.

Charleys Philly Steaks -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on November 11. In addition, Charleys' locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

Chelo's Hometown Bar & Grille -- Veterans with a valid military ID get a free meal from a select menu on November 11.

Chicken Salad Chick -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.

Chili's -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese -- On November 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Cicis Pizza -- Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet on November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.

Circle K -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day on November 11 at every location that serves coffee.

City Barbecue -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich (excluding brisket), one side, and a drink on November 11.

Claim Jumper -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a special menu at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Colton's Steak House & Grill -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free entrée on November 11 until 4 p.m. from a select menu. Available for dine-in only. Offer not available in Kentucky locations.

Cotton Patch Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Entrée with a valid military ID on November 11.

Country Kitchen -- Active and retired military get a free Country Scramble on November 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel -- Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.

Crooked Pint Ale House -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11 at participating locations.

Davanni's Pizza and Hot Hoagies -- On November 11, active-duty military and veterans get a Free Solo 1-item Pizza and Regular Pop. Show proof of service and mention when you order for dine-in, takeout, or curbside.

Denny's -- On November 11, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit -- Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

Duffy's Sports Grill -- Veterans get a free meal on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dine-in only.

Dunkin' Donuts -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin' Mobile App.

Einstein Bros. Bagels -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.

El Chico -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free entrée on November 11 at participating locations. Limit $20. Proof of service is required.

Emmet's Social Table -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal up to $15 on November 11. Dine-in only.

Famous Dave's -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and choice of side on November 11. When ordering online, use code 'VETERAN' to receive the discount. Must present valid proof of service at pickup. Not valid for Call-In Orders or Delivery.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill -- Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member on November 11 at participating locations and their meal is free. Dine-in only.

Food City -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from the Deli Hot Bar on November 11.

Fox & Hound -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers -- Veterans and active military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free Freddy's Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.

Fricker's -- Veterans get 10 free wings with proof of service on November 11. Dine-in only.

Gold Star Chili -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free regular 3-Way and regular drink on November 11. This offer is valid for dine-in, carry out or drive-thru.

Golden Corral -- Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free "thank you" meal when dining in.

Grady's BBQ -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free one-meat sandwich on November 11.

Granite City Food & Brewery -- Veterans get a free lunch on November 11.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free menu item at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Greene Turtle -- Veterans get a free meal up to $13 value on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Grillsmith -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary entrée on November 11.

GuacAmigos -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a special menu on November 11.

Hamburger Stand -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hamburger, regular fries and a small Pepsi on November 11 at participating locations.

Hard Rock Cafe -- Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger all day long on November 11. Dine-in only.

Hawaiian Bros -- Veterans and active-duty military, plus their friends and family, get a free plate lunch from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on November 11.

Hickory Tavern -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free menu item of choice, up to $15 on November 11.

Hooters -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage on November 11. Dine-in only.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free classic burger on November 11. Available for dine-in only.

Huddle House -- Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on November 11.

Huey Magoo's -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free 5-piece tender meal when you buy a 5-piece meal and 2 beverages on November 11. Must show military or Veteran ID, or DD-214 form to redeem. Offer valid for in-restaurant orders only. Offer is not valid at the UCF Student Union location.

Hurricane Grill and Wings -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary entrée on November 11 from a select menu. Valid in-store at participating locations only.

Hy-Vee -- Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast on November 11 between 6 and 10 a.m. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases on November 11. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.

IHOP -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant -- Veterans and active-duty service members receive a complimentary burger or sandwich along with a non-alcoholic beverage on November 11.

J. Christopher's -- On November 11, veterans get a free meal at participating locations with valid proof of service. Dine-in only.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice -- All former and active military personnel receive a free small treat on November 11.

Kings Family Restaurant -- Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11.

Kolache Factory -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free kolache and a cup of coffee on November 11 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Krispy Kreme -- Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on November 11 at participating locations.

Kwik Fill -- Veterans receive a free coffee on November 11.

Lab Bakery & Coffee Bar -- Active-duty service members and veterans get a free cup of coffee and a slice of vanilla pound cake on November 11 with a valid ID.

LaMar's Donuts -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut and 12 oz. coffee at participating locations on November 11.

Lion's Choice -- Active-duty and retired military members get a free original roast beef sandwich on November 11. While there, veterans can also take advantage of the standing 20% discount offered daily for veterans and active-duty military.

Little Caesars -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Logan's Roadhouse -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on November 11.

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ -- Active-duty personnel and veterans get a complimentary personal-sized entree from a select menu on November 11, dine-in or take-out only. Not valid for online orders or through any third party. Lucille's is also giving veterans and active-duty military a $10 Thank You For Your Service Bonus Cards.

Lucky Girl Brewing -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich, side and a beverage on November 11.

Macaroni Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with military ID on November 11.

Main Event -- On November 11, active and retired military receive a classic double cheeseburger and 30 minutes of gameplay at zero cost by showing their military ID.

Manhattan Bagel Company -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free coffee on November 11.

Max & Erma's – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Cheeseburger, Endless Fries, fountain drink and a cookie on November 11 at participating locations.

McGrath's Fish House -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11 from a select menu.

Menchie's -- Veterans and active-duty military get their first 6 oz of froyo free on November 11 with proof of service.

Mission BBQ -- Veterans get a free sandwich on November 11.

MOD Pizza -- Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on November 11 with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.

Native Grill & Wings -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch from a select menu with the purchase of another entrée on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dine-in only.

O'Charley's – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal when you dine in on November 11 at participating locations.

Old Chicago -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch from an exclusive menu when they wear their uniform or show a military ID at participating locations. Available until 4 p.m. Dine-in only.

Otter's Chicken -- Service members and their spouses get a complimentary meal on November 11 with a valid ID.

Outback Steakhouse -- Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on November 11.

Parry's Pizza -- Veterans and active-duty military get a full-size entrée and fountain drink for free on November 11. Offer available for dine-in or takeout.

Peet's Coffee -- Active-duty military, reserves, national guard, veterans and military spouses get a complimentary drip coffee or tea all day on November 11.

Perkins -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on November 11 with valid ID.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille -- Active-duty military and veterans get one complimentary dinner chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entrée on November 10 from 4 p.m. to closing or one or one complimentary Pork Chop Lunch when accompanied by a guest purchasing one lunch or dinner entrée on November 11. Dine-in only. Reservations required.

Pilot Flying J -- Veterans get a free meal at participating locations November 11 through a special offer in the app.

Pluckers -- Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID get a free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage) at any location on November 11.

Primanti Bros -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich on November 11.

Red Lobster -- Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time.

Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on November 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

RibCrib -- Veterans get a free meal from a select menu on November 11.

Rock and Brews -- Veterans and members of the Armed Forces receive a free pulled pork sandwich or Strawberry Fields salad on November 11 with proof of ID. Dine-in only.

Rodizio Grill -- Veterans who dine November 7 through 11 eat free with the purchase of one Full Rodizio adult dinner. Proof of service is required. Valid at select locations only.

Rosa Mexicano -- Veterans and active-duty service members receive a complimentary meal on November 11.

Ruby Tuesday -- Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar on November 11.

Schlotzsky's -- Veterans and active-duty service members with a valid military ID get free chips and a small drink with an entree purchase November 11 through 30 at participating locations, in-store only.

Scooter's Coffee -- Veterans get a free drink of any size on November 11 at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through Scooter's Coffee Mobile App.

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails -- Veterans and active-duty military get one free entrée and one non-alcoholic beverage on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dine in or take away only.

Shane's Rib Shack -- Active and inactive military and veterans get a free Pork or BBQ Chicken plate from November 9 through 11. Proof of service is required. Valid in-store only.

Sheetz -- On November 11, Sheetz offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular-size fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.

Shoney's -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on November 11 until 11 a.m. Dine-in only.

Smashburger -- Get a free Burger or Sandwich when you show a valid military ID in-store on November 11 with valid proof of military ID at participating locations.

Smokey Bones -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 with valid ID. Dine-in only.

Smokey Mo's -- Military members get one free breakfast taco from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on November 11.

Snarf's Sandwiches -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free 7" regular sandwich on November 11. Must present valid military ID. Valid in-store at CO & TX locations only.

Sonny's BBQ -- Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pork Big Deal on November 11. Go to their registration page to verify your military status and get your coupon. For dine-in and takeout only.

Starbucks -- As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Sticky Fingers -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free pulled pork sandwich and fries on November 11. Dine-in only with valid ID.

Sweet Buzz Bean & Bistro -- Active-duty military, veterans and their spouses get any 24oz beverage free on November 11.

Taffer's Tavern -- Veterans and active-duty service members with valid military ID get one complimentary handheld from November 11 to 13.

TCBY -- Veterans and active military personnel get their first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt for free on November 11 at participating locations.

Texas Roadhouse -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry-out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

TGI Fridays -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Torchy's Tacos -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free taco and beverage. Offer available in-person only. Must present military ID or proof of service.

TravelCenters of America -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner at a participating full-service or quick-serve restaurant on November 11 with proof of service.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill -- Veterans get a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another Churrasco meal, November 10 through 12.

Tuscan Brands -- On November 11, Tuscan Kitchen, Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, and Toscana Italian Chop House & Wine Bar will be serving a family-style meal to veterans and one guest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans and their guests can RSVP by calling the restaurant located in the town they reside.

Twin Peaks -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free lunch on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine-in only.

TXB -- Military members get a free medium coffee or cappuccino at any location on November 11.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11 with proper ID at participating locations.

Wawa -- Veterans, active-duty military members, and their family members get a free Any Size Hot Coffee on November 11.

Wendy's -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

White Castle -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant on November 11.

Wienerschnitzel -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Chili Dog, small fries and a small drink at participating locations on November 11.

WingHouse Bar & Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military who dine in on November 11 get buy one, get one free boneless wings with proof of service.

WOB Bar & Kitchen -- Veterans receive a free order of 5 traditional wings from November 7 to 11 at participating locations with valid ID.

Ziggi's Coffee -- Active-duty military and veterans get one free 16 oz. drink on November 11.