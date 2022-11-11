Eagles cheerleaders surprise senior veterans in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Some seniors in Bucks County got a special visit in honor of Veterans Day. In the dining room of Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown, a group of senior veterans got quite a surprise on Friday.

Their lunch time was taken over by a special appearance from the Eagles cheerleaders.

While you couldn't miss those proud military caps, there was plenty of green next to the red white and blue. Many Veterans are veteran Eagles fans too – like Lawrence King!

"It was really nice, I had no idea that it was for me," King said. "I was really so excited and appreciative."

King was a season ticket holder 41 years. He served in the Army and told Eyewitness News being an Eagles fan and veteran have something in common.

"Perseverance, because I've seen some good football and bad football," King said.

But Friday wasn't about cheering on our home team -- it was about cheering on the team that has fought for our freedoms at home – the real heroes.

How can we continue to thank our veterans?

"Just support them," King said.