South Jersey nonprofit plans to convert motel into housing for homeless veterans

ABSECON, N.J. (CBS) -- A vacant South Jersey motel is coming back to life with the help of some devoted volunteers. They hope to make a place for some heroes to call home.

"We purchased this motel in March 2023," said Gladys Krasicki, the CEO of the nonprofit "Veterans 101."

The organization has spent the past year transforming the space into what will soon be called the "Veterans Village of Absecon."

"We are not making this just a plain Jane living facility. We are actually turning this into a community," she said.

Krasicki said donations and help from the community will allow her to house 26 veterans experiencing homelessness or in need of housing at the property. Each unit is renovated from top to bottom, including a refrigerator, a bed and a bathroom.

"In fact, we just brought in a gentleman yesterday who has been sleeping in his car, he'd been living there for four months in his vehicle," she said.

Veterans like Nick Desumma have already started moving into some of the completed units.

"This is great for me," he said.

Krasicki who also served 16 years in the Army, said she wants to bring resources directly to veterans at this facility.

She hopes that one day this can be a place veterans can come when they have nowhere else to turn.

"We want to make sure that first thing we are servicing the veterans and getting them off the street and giving them everything they need. I always tell a veteran, I'm giving them a hand up and not a handout," Krasicki said.

Krasicki said her goal is to have all 26 rooms completed by September. She's hoping to have the entire development finished by next March.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Krasicki via email at veterans101.gk@gmail.com.