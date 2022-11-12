Watch CBS News
Fatal car crash in Bustleton: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 48-year-old man driving a Chevy Cavalier died after a driver in a Dodge Caravan struck his vehicle in Philadelphia's Bustleton section, police say. The incident occurred on the 10000 block of Verree Road at 9:49 p.m. Friday.

The Chevy driver backed out of a driveway when a 41-year-old Dodge driver was traveling southbound on Verree Road, officials say. 

Officials say the Chevy driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

The Dodge driver stayed on the scene, authorities say.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 12:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

