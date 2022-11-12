Fatal car crash in Bustleton: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 48-year-old man driving a Chevy Cavalier died after a driver in a Dodge Caravan struck his vehicle in Philadelphia's Bustleton section, police say. The incident occurred on the 10000 block of Verree Road at 9:49 p.m. Friday.

The Chevy driver backed out of a driveway when a 41-year-old Dodge driver was traveling southbound on Verree Road, officials say.

Officials say the Chevy driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

The Dodge driver stayed on the scene, authorities say.