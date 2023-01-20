Watch CBS News
Local News

Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school
Woman charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school 00:38

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.

Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.

The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."

The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.

Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 4:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.