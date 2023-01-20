Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school

Woman charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.

Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.

The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."

The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.

Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.