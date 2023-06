Car fire shuts down part of I-476

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A section of I-476 is shut down Monday afternoon because of a vehicle fire.

This is in the northbound lanes between Norristown and Germantown Pike in Montgomery County.

Officials tell CBS News Philadelphia one lane is closed.

We are working to learn if there are any injuries and how the fire started.