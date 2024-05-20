Man loses control of vehicle, crashes into store at South Mall in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police say

Extra security for Penn graduation; SEPTA holds 1st public hearing about budget | Digital Brief

Extra security for Penn graduation; SEPTA holds 1st public hearing about budget | Digital Brief

Extra security for Penn graduation; SEPTA holds 1st public hearing about budget | Digital Brief

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man lost control of his car and crashed into a former retail store at the South Mall in Allentown on Monday morning, Salisbury Township police said.

Salisbury Township police said they responded to the mall located at 3300 Lehigh Street in Allentown just after 11 a.m. on a report of a vehicle crashed into a retail store.

The driver told officers that he lost control of the vehicle's accelerator and claimed it was stuck, which caused his car to slam into the retail store, police said.

Fortunately, the store had been closed down and was empty at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for a further assessment and later released, according to police.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

A Giant Grocery Store will open in the future at the location where the car crashed, according to police.

Salisbury Township police are still investigating the crash.