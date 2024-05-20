Watch CBS News
Local News

Man loses control of vehicle, crashes into store at South Mall in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police say

By Jessica MacAulay, Alex Torres

/ CBS Philadelphia

Extra security for Penn graduation; SEPTA holds 1st public hearing about budget | Digital Brief
Extra security for Penn graduation; SEPTA holds 1st public hearing about budget | Digital Brief 02:38

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man lost control of his car and crashed into a former retail store at the South Mall in Allentown on Monday morning, Salisbury Township police said.

Salisbury Township police said they responded to the mall located at 3300 Lehigh Street in Allentown just after 11 a.m. on a report of a vehicle crashed into a retail store.

south-mall-car-crash.jpg

The driver told officers that he lost control of the vehicle's accelerator and claimed it was stuck, which caused his car to slam into the retail store, police said.

Fortunately, the store had been closed down and was empty at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for a further assessment and later released, according to police.

south-mall-car-crash-2.jpg

Police said no other injuries were reported.

A Giant Grocery Store will open in the future at the location where the car crashed, according to police.

Salisbury Township police are still investigating the crash.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 8:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.